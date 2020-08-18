William Bunch, Jr.

William Carey Bunch, Jr.
VIRGINIA BEACH - Judge William Carey Bunch, Jr., 90, retired District Court Judge, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in Virginia Beach.
Judge Bunch was born in Edenton, NC on September 13, 1929, and was the son of the late William Carey, Sr. and Iona Haskett Bunch. He attended Edenton Public Schools after which he served three years in the US Army. He was a Distinguished Military Graduate of the Reserve Officer's Training Corp and a graduate of Wake Forest University where he was commissioned as an officer in the US Army Reserve. He also participated in the Berlin Airlift in Germany during the Soviet Union Blockade.
He was member of the First Presbyterian Church, a lifetime member of the Virginia State Bar, a member of the Association of District Court Judges, and the Virginia Beach Bar Association. He was a member and past secretary of Unanimity Masonic Lodge #7, a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, a Shriner, a past member of the Legion of Honor, a past director of the Virginia Beach Shrine Club, a past President of the Princess Anne Ruritan Club, and a former Councilman in Edenton.
Judge Bunch started his law practice in Virginia Beach with William J. Swanner, III under the firm name of Bunch and Swanner, Attorneys at Law. He later left private practice and became an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in the City of Norfolk where he was a member of the Norfolk-Portsmouth Bar Association after which he served as an Assistant City Attorney in Virginia Beach. Subsequently, he was appointed Judge of the General District Court in Virginia Beach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelle Perry Bunch; and sisters, Margaret Bunch Brooks and Neanie Bunch Leary.
Surviving are his son, William Carey Bunch, III (Susan) of Chesapeake; his daughter, Pamela Bunch Ortenzio (Edward) of Virginia Beach; a step-son, Bruce Fletcher Jones, Jr. of Edenton; a step-daughter, Ginna Jones Williams of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery in Edenton and was conducted by the Rev. David Brooks. Military Honors were accorded. Friends were invited to visit with the family in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, from 1:00 p.m. until they processed to the grave.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or to First Presbyterian Church, 300 36th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.