It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Carl Beck Jr., affectionately known as Bill, on August 25, 2023. Bill lived an extraordinary life filled with love, kindness, and remarkable achievements. Bill is survived by his wife, Yong Hui (Kim) Beck, two sons, Gerald Beck, and his wife Judith of Holderness, NH, and Timothy Beck and his wife Robin of Boothbay, ME; one daughter Sharon Beck of Hartsville, SC; one step-daughter, Kathy Zimmerman and her husband, Tim of Hudson; one daughter-in-law, Diana Beck of Hopkinton; several nieces and nephews and their families; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, who will continue to keep his memory alive. He was a beacon of light in the lives of those around him, a role model, and a hero in the truest sense. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life well-lived, filled with joy, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Bill is predeceased by his parents, William C. Sr, and Mary (Fletcher) Beck, Three sisters, Joan Fithian, Janet Sisler and Beverly Sears, and two sons, David Beck and Steven Beck. Bill served in the US Navy during WWII, as a seaman second class. He was a gunner's mate on a destroyer escort in the Pacific theater. Bill received his BA in Engineering from Tufts University and earned his Master's in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania. He worked for a number of major corporations in Engineering and Information Technology. He finished his working career at Kendell Co. in Boston. Bill enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. He really enjoyed his time living in Dances Bay, Elizabeth City, NC before relocating to Massachusetts to be closer to family. He especially enjoyed the family reunions held in Ogunquit, Maine every summer. A Calling Hours will be held on September 15th from 5:00 - 6:00 at Mack Funeral Home, 105 Central Street, Gardner, MA. Funeral services and burial will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit, www.mackfamilyfh.com
