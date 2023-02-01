William Cartwright, Sr.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark "Blindman"; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
Mark is survived by his son, William Mark Cartwright, Jr; brother, Bobby Stokley; nephew, Nate Cartwright and his wife, Loren Cartwright. He will be forever loved and missed by his best friend and life partner of twenty-four years, Marie Sawyer of Elizabeth City, NC. Mark will be missed dearly by his two beloved fur babies, Ladybug and Reba.
A Celebration of Life will be held at La Tiendita, 211 S. Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC, Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Cartwright family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
