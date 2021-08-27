William Daniel Sharber, age 97, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at The Landings of the Albemarle. He was born on May 22, 1924 in Pasquotank County, NC, to the late William David Sharber and Bettie Mullen Sharber. A farmer in Newland Township, he was an active, lifelong member of Newland United Methodist Church. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his three sisters, Florence Norris, Fannie Sawyer, Mary Courtney Sharber and his six brothers, Eugene Sharber, William Joseph Sharber, Stevie Sharber, Bagley Sharber, Benson Sharber, and Lockwood Sharber. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dawne Hollis-Custer officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome for those to view that are unable to attend in person. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Newland United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Jimmy Pike, 955 Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sharber family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
