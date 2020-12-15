William Dozier "Mickey"

William Clarence Dozier "Mickey"
BARCO - William Clarence "Mickey" Dozier passed away at age 85 on December 11, 2020 at Sentara Obici hospital in Suffolk after a long illness. Mickey was born December 15, 1934 and was a native of Currituck County.
He served as the Tax Collector for Currituck County for many years and retired in 1985. One of his passions was carving ducks and he enjoyed carpentry and making furniture. He was an avid supporter of The Currituck wildlife Show and attended every year.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Burgess Dozier; daughter, Anne McCabe Hodges (David); and sisters, Edith Newbern (Carl), Marjorie Ellis (Emmett), Maudie Perry (Ronald), Sarah "Ducky" Denby (Bill), Opal Perry (Allen) and Katie "Sissy Bill" Murray (Kenneth). He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law, J.B. Basnight.
He is survived by two daughters Bonnie McCabe Schuster (Tom) of Moyock, NC and Janet McCabe Enos (Joe) of Florida; and his beloved sister, Lilly "Sissy" Basnight of Virginia. He is survived by his devoted grandchildren, Tommy Schuster, Mary Schuster, Donna Enos French, Joe Enos, Jr., and Jay Enos; and great children, Tyler Schuster, Jake Schuster, Kaylee Schuster, Liam Schuster, Luke Schuster, Jayden Schuster, Maddie Schuster and Breanna French; and also many other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the great care he received at Currituck Health and Rehab Center in Barco, NC.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11am at Fellowship Baptist Church on Tulls Creek Road in Moyock with Pastor James A. Harrington officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mickey's name may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.