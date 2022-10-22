...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
William E. “Bill” Combs, Jr., U.S. Navy, Retired of 21 years, passed away on October 17, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City, NC, he was the son of the late William E. Combs, Sr. and Evelyn Combs Sawyer. He served 21 years in the Navy, serving in the Korean War, Cuban Crisis, Vietnam and serving on the USS Steinaker, retiring from Dam Neck. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Combs, daughter, Angela G. Combs and grandson, Marshall E. Sawyer. He was a member of American Legion Post 110 and life member of VFW Post 392; member of Kempsville Masonic Lodge no. 196; Khedive Shiners, Past National President and member of the Fleet Reserve Association for 65 plus years. He is survived by his daughters, Debra Zachary (Hal), Pamela Hodges (Rick), and son, William E. Combs III; grandchildren, David, Brantley, Donald, Britny, Meghan and Miles; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Pasan, Aria, Kennedi, Brantley, Elena, Genevieve, Colson and Harper. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Interment will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children or the FRA Disaster Relief Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.