Mr. William Edward Griffin of South Mills, North Carolina entered eternal rest on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the son of the late John William Griffin and Julia Taylor Griffin. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Griffin Family Cemetery, Old Swamp Road, South Mills, North Carolina. (In case of inclement weather – services will be at the Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC; the Chapel Service will be live streamed). A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Mask are required for all services. William leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Jean Lister Griffin of the home; three sons, Michael Griffin (Sharon), South Mills, North Carolina, William Saunders, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Edward Griffin, Huntsville, Alabama; one daughter, Wendy McPherson (Steve), South Mills, NC; two brothers, John Lee Griffin (Kathy), Chesapeake, Virginia and Collis W. Griffin (Ruth), Jarvisburg, North Carolina; four sisters, Margie Griffin, South Mills, North Carolina, Doris Griffin, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Barbara Halsey (Herbert), Norfolk, Virginia and Debra Cooper, Virginia Beach, Virginia; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.