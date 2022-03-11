William Edward Saunders, affectionately known as "Sweetsie", departed from this earthly life on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the age of 64. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Pastor and Rev. Roger Greene, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Dove's Landing Cemtery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Masks are required. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted mother, Vivian Shannon; his children, Shelisha Saunders, Elisha Saunders, William Saunders, and Ryan Saunders; granddaughters, LaNiah and Savannah; brothers, Michael Griffin (Sharon), Terry Saunders, and Edward Lee Griffin, Quientin Gregory; stepmother, Jean Griffin, stepsisters Patricia Godfrey (Walter), Juanita Frances (Charles), Barbara Sellers, stepbrothers Glover Shannon (Juanita), Eric Shannon (Patricia); a very special friend, Phyllis Simpson, who loved and cared for him dearly; his aunts and uncle, Margie Griffin, Doris Griffin Sawyer, Barbara Halsey (Herbert), Debra Griffin Cooper, John Lee Griffin (Kathy), Colis Griffin (Ruth); and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Professional Services entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
