William Eugene Blanchard, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully at home amongst his family on March 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Long Beach, CA, William (Bill) was the only child born to William Eugene Blanchard and Laura Ann Blanchard. After leaving Long Beach at an early age, Bill spent his childhood and early adult years in Olympia, WA, and after graduating high school he served honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard. After his National Guard service Bill was recruited by his mentor, George Hibberd, into a career in men’s clothing that spanned over five decades. Bill had an excellent eye for style and he was an expert in helping others look their best. He was fastidious in his own appearance, and to him looking good was akin to feeling good. Bill had a natural gift in talking to people, and his qualities of selflessness, honesty and integrity not only made him successful in his career, but also beloved by friends and family. He was an excellent networker and connector of people and was always looking out for the welfare of others. Bill loved being at home surrounded by his family. At home, Bill enjoyed backyard barbecues, watching wildlife, beautifying his yard with plants and flowers. He loved reading gardening and home magazines, and he was an avid follower of news, politics and business. He was unapologetically proud of his three children, and above all he loved his devoted wife of 55 years, Sandra Blanchard. In addition to Sandra, Bill is survived by his sons Christopher Blanchard (Carol Crosswhite) of Boise, ID, Darin Blanchard (Heather O’Brien) of Mount Vernon, WA, his daughter Stephanie Blanchard (Douglas Smith) of Elizabeth City, NC, his granddaughter Samantha Blanchard of San Diego, CA, first cousins Robert Burns of Warner Robins, GA, Dan Burns of Kennesaw, GA, Carol Ann McClure Allan of Loganville, GA, and a host of extended Blanchard family and kin. The family would like to sincerely thank Doctors Liu and Mulcrone and the 2nd floor nursing staff at Sentara Albemarle Health Center and Albemarle Hospice for the exceptional care they showed to Bill during his illness. A funeral service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City at 1:00 p.m. on March 21, 2022, where he will be laid to rest next to his father. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Blanchard family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Patriot Guard Riders of Virginia and North Carolina, c/o Roy Hankinson, 2015 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909; VFW Post 6060, 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909; or Riverside Baptist Church, 1528 Weeksville Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
