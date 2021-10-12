William Eugene Byrum, Sr., 83, of 1166 Belvidere Road, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Byrum was born in Perquimans County on August 5, 1938, and was the son of the late Eugene Edward and Hazel Pegram Byrum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Jordan Byrum; and by a nephew, Whit Williams. A retired public school teacher and principal, he spent 40 years in Education, serving as the longtime principal of Perquimans High School, and later as the interim principal of Camden High School. After retiring, he was elected to the Perquimans County Board of Education and had served as its Chairman. An Ordained Minister, he was a faithful member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, where he served as pastor for several years, was the longtime teacher of the Adult Sunday School Class, and had served as the Chairman of the Board of Deacons. Hobbies and enjoyments included woodworking, gardening, literature, music, collecting fountain and ink pens, and calligraphy. His woodworking skills were not limited to his own home, but to those of family and friends as well, and carried over to his church, where he had done extensive work in both the sanctuary and the fellowship hall. Devoted to his family, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce L. Byrum, and their sons, Gene Byrum (wife, Lisa) of Camden, Chris Byrum (wife, Shannon) of Tyner, and Tim Byrum (wife, Tina) of Belvidere; his sister, Delores Byrum (husband, Colbert) of the Ryland community; seven grandchildren, Blake, Caleb, Jacob, Cailey, Jordan, Lucas, and Marcus; and one great-granddaughter, Willow. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Whiteville Grove Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastors E.Lee Penwell, Darryl Stallings, and Randy Ward. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Whiteville Grove Church, in care of Kay Winslow, 1823 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC 27919. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
