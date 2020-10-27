William Felton

William T. "Bill" Felton
ELIZABETH CITY - William Thomas Felton, age 82, of 1155 Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following a tragic accident. Bill was born July 17, 1938 to the late Jesse Wilson Felton and Laura Lacy Felton and was the husband of Rosalie Sawyer Felton of the home. He served his country in the U. S. Army and then worked as a civil service airplane mechanic helper at the U. S. Coast Guard Base until his retirement. He was a long-time barber and lawn mower repairman. Bill was a Past Master of Eureka Lodge #317 AF & AM and a member of the Pearl Street Pentecostal Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
In addition to Rosalie, his wife of sixty-five years, he is survived by three daughters, Debbie Branch (Tim), Pam Felton (Paul Brunner) all of Elizabeth City and Jennifer Jones (Chris) of Winston Salem; six grandchildren, Mallory Dail (Brandon), Krystal Brickhouse (Josh), Ashley Miller (Ryan), Heather Newbern (Les), Sidney Daniels and Aaron Daniels; and seven great grandchildren, Aubrey Brickhouse, Reed Miller, Ella Newbern, Greyson Brickhouse, Bryce Dail, Sawyer Miller and Adelaide Newbern. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Balance, Alethia Spence and Mary Louvenia Felton; and brother, Jesse Felton.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel, Church Street, with Rev. Rick Lowery officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites conducted by Eureka Lodge #317 AF & AM will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family is receiving friends at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Felton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.