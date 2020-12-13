William Michael Gibbs
BARCO - William Michael Gibbs, age 67, of Barco, NC died Thursday, December 10, 2019 at the Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Currituck County, NC on January 3, 1953 to the late Samuel Gibbs, Sr. and Evelyn Hooper Gibbs. He was very affectionate and never met a stranger. He was always sweet and outgoing.
He is survived by two sisters, Annette G. Bundy of Rich Square, NC and Charlotte G. Jackson of Tulsa, OK; a brother, Leland E. Gibbs and his wife Marianne all of Barco, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joan G. Davenport; and four brothers, Laland, Mahlon, Samuel, Jr., and David Gibbs.Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gibbs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.