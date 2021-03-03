William J. Sigmund, 82, Elizabeth City, NC, died February 28, 2021 at his home. He was born May 11, 1938 in Johnstown, PA to the late Gaza D. Sigmund and Ethel Irene Berringer Sigmund. Mr. Sigmund was a graduate of Laurel Valley High School in New Florence, PA, Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, FL, and the Defense Acquisition University in Fort Belvoir, VA. Mr. Sigmund served in the U.S. Navy and retired in 1975 as a Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Submarine Service). He served on the USS Lorain County (LST-1177); USS Wyandot (AKA-92); USS Opportune (ARS-41); USS Neptune (ARC-2); NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, VA; USCG Air Station Elizabeth City, NC; USS Thomas A. Edison (SSBN-610); and Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Atlantic Fleet Staff. Mr. Sigmund worked thirty-two years in the defense and aviation industries specializing in major systems acquisition including: Trident Submarine, Saudi Navy Expansion, Los Angeles Class Submarine, Submarine ESM Systems & Antennas, Surface Ship ASW Combat Systems, Advanced Deploy-able System (ADS), Virginia Class Attack Submarine, DD-21, Land Attack Destroyer, FAA En Route Communications Gateway (ECG), and the USMC Ground Air Task Oriented Radar (GATOR). Mr. Sigmund was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Naval Submarine League, Saint Leo Alumni Association, and Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060. He had a longtime love of music and was a devoted member to the church choirs throughout is life. He is survived by his wife Pamela Kaplan Sigmund of the home; sons, Christopher W. Sigmund of Asheville, NC, Stuart L. Zeno of Richmond, VA, Brett A. Sigmund of Ashburn, VA, David F. Sigmund of Raleigh, NC, and Luke J. Sigmund of San Diego, CA; grandsons Gavin K. Sigmund of San Antonio, TX, Bryce William Sigmund of Ashburn, VA, and Henry Sigmund of Austin, TX, nieces Anda G. Ray of Seward, PA and Cathy Grando of New Florence, PA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Louise Townsend. A funeral service with military honors will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Donald Waltz officiating. Burial will be in the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sigmund family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
