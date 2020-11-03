William Jones

William "Bill" Howard Jones
SOUTHERN SHORES - William "Bill" Howard Jones, resident of Southern Shores N.C. passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on October 31, 2020. Bill was 60 years old. He had battled cancer courageously since his diagnosis a year ago.
Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tamara Godwin Jones, his mother, Rosalie Doxey Jones of Aydlett, N.C., his sister, Debbie Stallings (husband Ken) of Shiloh, N.C., his brother, Keith Jones (wife Donna) of Semora, N.C., his nephews, Will Jones and Brendan Godwin of Raleigh N.C. and Tyler Godwin of Vero Beach, Florida his nieces, Pamela Laakso (husband Tommy) and Andrea White (husband Zack) both of Cary, N.C. Bill also had several great-nieces and nephews and many cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Howard Carson Jones.
Bill, a native of Aydlett, N.C. was the son of Howard and Rosalie Jones born on July 13, 1960. He graduated from Currituck High School in 1978. He went on to receive his degree in Livestock Management and General Agriculture from N.C. State University in 1980. He was a volunteer fireman for the Kitty Hawk Fire Department for many years. He was the caretaker of the Currituck Shooting Club followed by working as a foreman for Hampton Marine Construction. He started his own business in April of 1985, Northeastern Marine Construction which he operated until August of this year.
Bill was a devoted husband, son, son-in-law, brother, and friend. He had an infectious smile and an incredible sense of humor. He loved life and will always be remembered for his generosity and compassion for others. He took enormous pride in his work and responsibilities as a businessman. He was humble and always treated his employees and clients with respect. He loved playing golf with his friends. He was quick to compliment and uplift others while on the course and in life in general. Bill also enjoyed spending many weekends and holidays at his vacation home in Oriental, N.C. where he was well-known for his fried turkeys and lively parties. Bill had a passion for Beach Music and loved to dance with his wife and friends. He lived life to the absolute fullest. Bill was a spiritual man who lived his life according to the golden rule.
Due to the Coronavirus, a private service will be held for Bill's family at Duck United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. There will be a graveside service at the Hampton/Doxey Family Cemetery on O'Neal Lane in Aydlett, N.C. at 1:00 pm 0n Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Dare Hospice, Duke Cancer Center, or The V Foundation.
