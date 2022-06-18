William L. "Bill" Sawyer, Jr., 91, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Born in Edenton on December 30, 1930, he was the son of the late William L. "Ranzy" Sawyer, Sr. and Etta Twiddy Sawyer. A longtime resident of Hertford, Bill was a Navy veteran, having the distinction of circumnavigating the globe on the USS Sumner in 1953. After serving in the Navy, he applied to and was accepted by the apprentice program at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, starting as a machinist's apprentice and working his way to shop supervisor. He traveled quite a bit, first for work, and later after retiring, with his wife of 57 years, the late Inez Hampton Sawyer. In his later years, he also traveled with his close friend, Miriam Haskett. A member of Hertford Baptist Church, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as gardening and taking care of his yard. In his later years, he took up baking, and enjoyed making cakes and pies for friends and family. Surviving is his son, Thomas Wayne "Tom" Sawyer of Bath, NC, and his daughter, Brenda Sawyer Anderson and her husband, Bryan Scott Anderson, of Sorrento, FL. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lena Harrell and Peggy Sawyer, and his daughter-in-law, Shamra Sawyer. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 20, at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Dario Ruvarac and longtime family friend, Sid Eley. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his memory be made either to the building fund of Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944, or Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 324, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or online at www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
