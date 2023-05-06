William Laurence Baker, III, 78, of East Queen Street, died Saturday, March 18, 2023 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital. Mr. Baker was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 21, 1944, and was the son of the late William Laurence Baker, Jr. and Donna Timberlake Baker. A graduate of Virginia Tech where he received his Bachelors of Science degree, he later received his Masters from American University. He had worked with Computer Sciences Corporation and was later employed as a Statistician with the East Carolina University School of Medicine. An Episcopalian by faith, he was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul's Episcopal Church on St. Paul's Boulevard in Norfolk. Friends are invited to gather and honor his life on Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. In accordance with his wishes, he will be buried on the Baker Family Plot at Historic Elmwood Cemetery in Norfolk. Online remembrances may be placed by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
