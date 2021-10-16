William Lee Mathews, Sr.

William “Billy” Lee Mathews, Sr., age 76, of Aydlett, NC died Wednesday, October 13, 2021at his residence. Born in Norfolk, VA to the late Carson Williams Mathews and Jean Walston Mathews, he was the husband of Faye Mathews. Billy was a merchant seaman prior to his retirement. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church and the Seafarer International Union. He is survived by a daughter, Donna Mathews Collie; a son, William Lee Mathews, Jr.; three brothers, Carson Mathews Jr., Richard Edward “Eddie” Mathews, and Jack Walston Mathews; two grandchildren, Christin Collie and Isabella Mathews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 275 Poplar Branch Road, Poplar Branch, NC 27965 with the Rev. David Blackman officiating. Burial will be in the Mathews Family Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Mathews. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
