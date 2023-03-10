William Lloyd White

Our Beloved William Lloyd White departed this earthtly Life on Friday, March 3, 2023. Life Celebration Service will take place in Saturday March 11, 2023 at 12: 00 noon at Samuels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 770 Trinkaloe Rd, Elizabeth City, NC. 27909. A wake will take place on Friday, March 10th, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Samuel’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Lloyd leaves to cherish precious memories with his wife of 70 years, Ruth I. White, one daughter Lauretta Powell (Michael. Sr.), a grandson Michael, Jr., a granddaughter Katina Powell-Harley(Thomas) two great granddaughters Mikiah Powell and Danielle Harley; two great-grandsons Hezakiah and Michael, IlI and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

