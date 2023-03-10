...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO
7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Our Beloved William Lloyd White departed this earthtly Life on Friday, March 3, 2023. Life Celebration Service will take place in Saturday March 11, 2023 at 12: 00 noon at Samuels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 770 Trinkaloe Rd, Elizabeth City, NC. 27909. A wake will take place on Friday, March 10th, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Samuel’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Lloyd leaves to cherish precious memories with his wife of 70 years, Ruth I. White, one daughter Lauretta Powell (Michael. Sr.), a grandson Michael, Jr., a granddaughter Katina Powell-Harley(Thomas) two great granddaughters Mikiah Powell and Danielle Harley; two great-grandsons Hezakiah and Michael, IlI and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.