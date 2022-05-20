William P. Denby (Teeny Man), 87 of Grandy died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehabilitation Center in Barco. He was born February 18, 1935 in Currituck to the late Willie Worth Denby and Sara Nola Dozier Denby. He was the widower of Betty E. Denby. He served his country honorably in the US Marines and retired after 30 years of service from the Ford plant in Norfolk. He was founder of Brass Latern, which is now Southland in Moyock, Denby’s Grill and also Teeny Man’s Bar. He is survived by his son, Walter Denby (Kim); and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Korbyn Denby. He was predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Denby Swindell. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. May 24, 2022 at Rosewood Memorial Park Cemetery, 631 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, officiated by the Rev. Kevin Reiver. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Corolla Wild Horse Fund, 1130 E, Corolla Village Rd, Corolla, NC 27927. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of William Denby. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
