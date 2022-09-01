William R. Forehand

William Rufus Forehand, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Camden County, NC on January 4, 1932 to the late Cecil Whitehurst Forehand and Evelyn Voliva Forehand, he was the loving husband of June Burgess Forehand. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a founding member of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Gail Payne (Larry) of Elizabeth City, NC and Nancy DeBerry (Charles) of Hertford, NC; two sons, Robin Forehand (Cheryl) of South Mills, NC and Neal Forehand of Camden, NC; five grandchildren, Nicole Overton (Barrett) of Stuarts Draft, VA, Laura Meads (Blair) of Kitty Hawk, NC, Caryn Langwell (Paul) of South Mills, NC, Ryan DeBerry (Christina) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Joel DeBerry (Brittany) of Hertford, NC; and twelve great-grandchildren, Gavin, Bryson, Aidan, Ryder, Claire, Walker, Regan, Millie, Layla, Joelie, Sienna, and Austen. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Forehand family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
