William Ray Evans, Jr., 25 of Camden, NC departed from this earthly life on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Camden County High School Gymnasium, Camden, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. William was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Gladys Poole; and maternal grandparents, William Henry Cooper and Mary Walker Cooper. He will be deeply missed by his parents, William, Sr. and Kay Evans, of the home; two brothers, Kwavis Cooper, of Elizabeth City, and Jakori Evans, of the home; four sisters, LaToya Evans Parker (Alvin), of Richmond, Va, Whitney Evans, of Raleigh, NC, KaTayla Evans and LaKesha Evans, of Camden, NC; four nieces, Nylah Brown, Na’Leya Brown, Desiray Cooper, and Avri Brothers; one nephew, Hayes Cooper; paternal grandfather, Noah Poole; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Professional Services by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
