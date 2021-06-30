William Richard McClure Hamilton was born January 29, 1976 in London, England to Susie and Dr. Will Hamilton. After a long and debilitating illness he passed away on June 26, 2021. William lived in Fairview, NC for the majority of his life. He graduated from A.C. Reynolds High School, followed by an undergraduate career at Warren Wilson College and a Masters in Forestry from NC State University. William worked tirelessly to conserve land in Western North Carolina and worked as an advocate for small family farms and the soil and water on which they depend. Through his work at the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, NC State University, and with the Buncombe County Soil and Water District, William served the community and place that he loved. A devoted father to four children, he coached many sports teams, supported his children’s musical abilities, and took his children fishing, camping, and horseback riding. William was a social person who loved hosting and made everyone around him feel at ease. He will be remembered for his charming personality and generous spirit. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Molly Nixon Hamilton and their children Anne, Evva, Hythe, and Steven Hamilton, his father Dr. Will Hamilton, sisters Annie Louise (Isaiah), Elizabeth (Fred), Elspeth (Gabe), and brother David (Hayley), and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. A service will be held at Warren Wilson College Chapel 11:00 am Thursday July 1, 2021. A reception will be held directly after at the Big Barn at Hickory Nut Gap for lunch. 57 Sugar Hollow Rd. All are welcome. Follow signs for parking, carpooling recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy or to National Alliance on Mental Illness Western North Carolina, NAMI. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hamilton Family and assisting them with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
