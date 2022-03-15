- William Roger Sawyer, age 76 of Jonesborough, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 5th peacefully surrounded by family. Roger was born November 7, 1945, in Elizabeth City, NC. where he spent his childhood attending Newland United Methodist Church. Roger graduated from Central High School in Elizabeth City, NC and thereafter attended College of the Albemarle before enlisting in the Army National Guard. Roger was a true salesman who had a long and successful career with the JC Penney Company. Roger began his career with JC Penney at the age of 16, putting bikes together during the Christmas season. Upon his return home from his service in the National Guard he began working full-time for JC Penney, where he would retire 44 years later. Roger was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He will be remembered for all the time he spent with them fishing, playing on the beach and just being present in their lives. Roger had a way of showing up just when you needed him most and loving you where you were. He was a loyal friend, always turning quick encounters with others into meaningful friendships. He had a way of walking into a room and within minutes making 3 new friends, knowing a fun fact about each of them and more than likely having a vacation planned to visit them. He was a Johnny Cash fan, a great dancer, a lover of boats and all things water. Roger had a zeal for life and a joy about him that was contagious. Always finding the positive in whatever situation he might be faced. He was a philanthropist at heart. Sitting on the boards of the Ronald McDonald House, Dawn of Hope, United Way and March of Dimes, volunteering his time with Walk to Emmaus, and always serving the Lord in whatever capacity he was called. He was a Rotarian and a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. To have known him was a blessing and he will be greatly missed. The most precious thing we can give someone is a memory. Roger will be known by all as having given that gift. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Evelyn Sawyer and by his brother Phil Sawyer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pam Sawyer; daughters Kim (Brandon) Hall and Kristy Howard, bonus sons; Rob Carpenter and Tim (Risa) Carpenter; grandchildren Taylor Hall, Addison Hall, Mitchell Howard, Brody Howard, Sawyer Howard, Sage Carpenter, Ailyn Carpenter, Marleah Carpenter and Macauley Carpenter; and his beloved fur baby Olive. Special thank you to Melodie Ledford for being such a special family friend through the years. A memorial service was held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Saturday, March 12, 2022. Visitation began at 2:00 until time of service at 3:00. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Roger’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 or go online alz.org Condolences may be sent to the Sawyer family online at www.dillow-tayor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821