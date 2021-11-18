William Rountree

William P. Rountree
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for William P. Rountree will be Saturday November 20, 2021 at Samuel Chapel Baptist Church at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be Friday November 19, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7.
William was born to John and Bessie Rountree on February 16, 1950. He attended Elizabeth City and Perquimans County and a Graduate of Marian An derson High School in Camden NC.
William leave to cherish his memories his wife Mia Rountree, one son Troy Rountree, two daughters Kaila Dorsett(Noel), Alyia Durham, three sisters Joyce Feaster, Geraldine Rountree,Dianne Henderson, six brothers John Rountree(Georgia), Gertie Rountree (Jonola), Garland Rountree(Sharon),Eugene Rountree(Carolyn), Bill Rountree and Glenn Rountree, two aunts Dorothy Sutton, Cora Stevens, nine grandchildren, one great grandchildren(Jade Wheeler) and a host of other relatives and friends.