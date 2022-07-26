William Russell Cobb

William “Bill” Russell Cobb, age 77, died at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 15, 1945 to the late Barbara Kretz Martin. Bill was a teacher at Woodland Middle School in East Meadow School District for over thirty-five years. He loved to play bocce and earned the nickname ‘Bocce Bill’. You could regularly find him playing bocce at Albemarle Plantation. Bill also enjoyed bowling, swimming, the Albemarle Plantation sports club and playing with his beloved dogs on the beach. He frequented Jones Beach and played golf there as often as possible. Bill is survived by his wife, Louise Tristin Kumlander Cobb; a brother, Robert Cobb; and a niece, Christine (Alonzo) Hudson and their children, Jada and Noah. He was also predeceased by a brother, Steve Cobb. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Calvin “Scott” Taylor officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Ricky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or the Guide Dog Foundation, 371 E. Main Street, Smithtown, New York 11787-9897. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Cobb family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
