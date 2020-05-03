William Sawyer

William Franklin Sawyer
ELIZABETH CITY - William Franklin Sawyer, age 85, of McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A native of Beaufort County, he was born February 14, 1935 to the late Victor Sawyer and Sidney Warren Sawyer and was the husband of the late Jean Louise Sawyer. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army of Occupation in Germany as a Cannoneer and after worked as a painter and drywall installer. His day was made perfect when he drove his little red car to the Elizabeth City Senior Center where he would socialize with friends and play cards. He loved to sing and would use his booming voice to perform solos at church. He was quite a dancer in the past and especially loved to square dance.
He is survived by a daughter, Alecia Farrell; step children, Lynda Morrisette-Lewis of Zebulon, NC, Robert Morrisette of Currituck County, NC and James Morrisette of South Mills,NC; six grandchildren, Ami Gosnell of Zebulon, NC, Christopher Morrisette, Robert Morrisette, III of Lynchburg VA, Wesley Lewis of Zebulon, NC, Joshua Morrisette of Norfolk , VA and Sierra Morrisette of CO; seven great grandchildren, Jesson Lewis, Michael Lewis, Sara Lewis, J.W. Lewis, Carrie Lynn Lewis, Kate Morrisette, and Levi Morrisette; five great great grandchildren, Kirsten Pierce, Ricky Pierce, Leland Pierce, Skylar Vaughn, and Tammy Vaughn; two siblings, Llewelyn Twine and Rose Felton; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Felton and Sam Gibbs.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Morrisette; grandchildren, Tammy Oakley and Michael Morrisette; and siblings, Theodore Sawyer, Mary Gibbs, and Paul Sawyer.