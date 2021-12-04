William Douglas Simpson
BARCO - William "Billy" Douglas Simpson, 85, passed away December 1, 2021, in Elizabeth City. Billy was born to the late Charles and Kathryn Simpson in Currituck on February 23, 1936.
In addition to his parents, Billy was also predeceased by his son-in-law, James Lupton; and brother-in-law, Al Fischer.
He was a lifelong Currituck resident who loved hunting and was a commercial fisherman.
Billy is survived by his three daughters, Cathy Lupton, Cindy Youmans (Sonny), and Carol Brown (Tommy); four grandchildren, Kelly, Kevin, Christin (Justin), and Josh (April); and four great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Mya, Charlotte, and Ryker. He is also survived by his sister, Edna S. Fischer of Orangeburg, SC as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A private graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
