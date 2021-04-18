William Robert Smith
HERTFORD - William Robert "Bill" Smith, 97, of 102 Perquimans Drive, died Saturday, April 10, 2021 in his home.
Mr. Smith was born in Wake County on September 2, 1923, and was the son of the late Sherwood Hardy Smith and Dolly Roe Davis Smith. Retired as the maintenance supervisor with Pasquotank County, he was a member of Berea Church of Christ. He was a Navy veteran having served during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara, a son, Barry, and by his sister, Margaret.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Sonia Jordan Smith; two daughters, Evie and Peggy Lou; three step-sons, Andy, David, and John Rascoe; and several grand and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, April 24, at 1:00 p.m. in Berea Church of Christ, and will be conducted by Minister Lee Modlin. Friends may visit with the family at the church immediately following the service.
