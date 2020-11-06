William H. Spencer
HERTFORD - William Homer "Brother Bill" Spencer, 86, of Hertford, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born in St. Louis County, MO, on March 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Harry Franklin Spencer and Bessie Wilson Spencer. A graduate of Affton High School, he pursued his formal education at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where he received a Masters in Divinity and at Washington University where he received a Masters in Social Work. As a minister, his pastorates included Grassfield Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA, Great Hope Baptist Church in Hertford, and Yeopim Baptist Church in Edenton.
As a servant of the Lord, he served in many capacities through his ministry and through his employment with Social Services in which he held various positions.. Most recently, he enjoyed fellowship with and had been a member of Evangelical Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Irene and Beverly, and by a brother, John.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Janet Lloyd Spencer; three daughters, Cynthia Spencer of Hertford, Suzanne Haid of Elizabeth City, and Penny Spencer of Severn, MD; three sons, David Spencer and wife, Amy, of Greencastle, PA, Dan Spencer of Arlington, VA, and Mark Spencer and wife, Susan, of Chesapeake, VA; eight grandchildren, Daniel (Caity), William (Chelsea), Kyle (Stephanie), Krystin (Daniel), Ian, Alex, Ashton, and Megan; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Cayden, Mila, Adrian, and London; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Evangelical Methodist Church, and will be conducted Pastors Sean Scribner and C.D. White. Social distancing measures will be practiced and masks are strongly encouraged. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or to a charity of one's choice.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.