William Stevens

CAMDEN - William Arthur Stevens, best known as Artie, of 116 US Hwy 158 West, Camden, NC passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
He was born January 12, 1940 to the late Howard Shelton Stevens "Poochie" and the late Florence Woodley Stevens. He served his country honorably in the United States Coast Guard. He was a restaurant owner, a truck driver and a fireman. He was also a member of the American Legion. He was a beloved father, brother and grandfather.
Artie is survived by his eldest daughter, Cheryl Stevens-Pool (Chuck) of Clermont FL; his grandchildren, Robert Stevens (Meagan) of Sioux Falls, SD, Laura Stevens-Chopin of Portland, OR, Taylor Thompson of Minneapolis, MN, Rachel Thompson of Vermillion, SD and William Thompson of Mitchell, SD; step-grandson, Alex Pool of Sioux Falls, SD; and his brother, William W. Stevens (Gwen) of Elizabeth City, NC . He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Thompson; his grandson, Michael J. Stevens; his sister, Judy Stevens; and his brother, Michael E. Stevens.
Artie was a proud American and North Carolinian. In his younger days he enjoyed golf, bowling, racquet ball, sailing, especially his moth boat, and tinkering around the house. He loved to watch basketball games and was a true-blue fan of Duke! Up until 2019 he enjoyed his annual road trips to South Dakota every summer, visiting his friends and extended family. He was a lifelong dog lover and will be greatly missed by his good boy, Rex.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Kevin Reiver. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of William Arthur Stevens. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or your local Humane Society in his memory. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome.
