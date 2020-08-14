William Clarence Taylor
ELIZABETH CITY - William Clarence Taylor, age 77, of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Elder Marcus Etheridge, Officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The funeral services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife Adraine Elaine Taylor of the home; four daughters, Darlene Taylor of Rockville, MD, Karen Taylor of Manhattan, NY, Sharon Taylor of New York, NY and Chantal Taylor of New York, NY; three grandchildren; four siblings, Grizzell Barnard (Lindsey) of Elizabeth City, NC, Barbara Smith (Eugene) of Mt. Vernon, NY, Eugenia Taylor-Perkins (George) of Moyock, NC and Sheila Gregory (James, Jr.,) of Shawboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.