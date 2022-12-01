William Weatherly, III

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - William Henry "Beans" Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
"Beans" is survived by his wife, Faye Ellen Coppersmith Weatherly, a daughter, Dorothy Dandridge Weatherly Wilkins, (Doak), all of Elizabeth City, NC, a stepdaughter, Ellen Leigh Dail, (Walter) of Malabar, FL; two grandchildren, Tara Wilkins of New York City and Dustin Wilkins of Wanchese, NC, and a step grandson, John Mahlon Nolan of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by a son, William Henry Weatherly, IV.
A private graveside service will be held in Old Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, by Father Jim McGee. The family will receive family and friends at Twiford Funeral Home, on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be sent to N.C. Ducks Unlimited, 4463 Kendall Road, High Point, NC 27265 or to one's favorite charity. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909, is assisting the Weatherly family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.