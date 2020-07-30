William Henry Wells, Jr.
EDENTON - William Henry Wells, Jr., 70, of 904 West Queen Street, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
Mr. Wells was born in Chowan County on January 2, 1950, and was the son of the late William Henry "Bill" Sr. and Virginia Mae Goodwin Wells. A 1968 graduate of John A. Holmes High School, he then attended N.C. State University where he graduated in 1972. A retired civil engineer, he owned and operated Sungate Design Group in Raleigh. An active member of Edenton Baptist Church and its Baptist Men, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved boating and fishing. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Ann Brown.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Robin Kaplon Wells; his son, Adam Wells (Loren Biggs) of Bristol, VA; two daughters, Rachel Wells of Raleigh and Taylor Wells (Keith Fetzner) of Wilmington; and two grandchildren, Paul Yates and Selah Chase Biggs-Wells.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday at 9:00 a.m. in Colonial Waterfront Park, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. David Brooks. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.