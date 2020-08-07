William White

William Anderson White
HERTFORD - William Anderson "Billy" White, 94, of 721 Whedbee Drive, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mr. White was born in Perquimans County on May 9, 1926, and was the son of the late Robert Anderson, Sr. and Martha Anne Barber White. A retired rural letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Hertford, he had also been a local business owner having owned and operated several businesses in the area over the years.
Always civic minded, he served his local community in various capacities including as a former member of the Hertford Town Council and as a lifelong volunteer fireman with the Hertford Fire Department. A member of Hertford United Methodist Church, he also enjoyed membership in the Hertford Rotary Club, Jaycees, Elizabeth City Chapter #44 of The Order of the Eastern Star, the William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion, the Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106 A.F. & A.M. where he had served as past master, was a full member of the Rite as a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and was a founding member of the Hertford Fife and Drum Corps. He was especially proud of having attained the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boys Scouts of America. An Army veteran, his primary duty was having served as a Military Policeman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Martha Bernice Glover and Helen Mae Murray; and by a brother, Robert Anderson White, Jr.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Retta H. Brock; his daughter, Alice Copeland and husband, Kelly; his son, William Anderson "Andy" White, II, both of Hertford; four granddaughters, Kelsey Booth and husband, Tyler, Jordan Garrett and husband, Brett, Katie Johnson and husband, Wes, and Alli Copeland; three great-grandsons, Charlie Booth, and Parker and Cade Garrett; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he thought of as being his own children.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the yard of his residence, 721 Whedbee Drive, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Revs. Gene Tyson and Rene Edwards. The service will be held under a large canopy and comfortable dress attire is encouraged by the family. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944, or to a charity of one's choice.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.