William E. Whitehurst, Sr.
EDENTON - William Earl "Giz" Whitehurst, Sr., 78, of 125 Mohave Trail, died Monday, August 31, 2020 in his home where he was cared for by his family.
Mr. Whitehurst was born in Norfolk, VA on October 6, 1941, and was the son of the late Lemuel James Whitehurst and Elizabeth Adelaide Carter Whitehurst. Retired from A & P Supermarkets where he was employed for 50 years, he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford, and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Gail E. Whitehurst; three daughters, Evelyn Broughton (Petey) of Wimauma, FL, and Tonya Edwards (Ronnie) and Lisa Fields, of Edenton; two sons, William Earl Whitehurst, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA; and Wayne Hooker (Stephanie) of Grosse Ile, MI; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Meekins (Bill) of Tampa, FL; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 5:00 p.m. in Bethel Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Greg Owenby. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall the hour prior to services. The burial with military honors will be held on Friday at 9:00 a.m. in the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.