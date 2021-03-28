Willie A. Dozier age 85, of Camden, NC passed away peacefully in his home on March 24, 2021. A native of Camden County, he was the son of the late Linwood Dozier and Margaret Harris Dozier. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Willie worked for the Norfolk Western Railroad for 22 years. After leaving the railroad he farmed and raised pigs before becoming a self-employed truck driver. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Toler Dozier; four children, Roy Lee, Robin Allen, Tammie Krauss, and Willie Dozier II; seven grandchildren, Angela Lee, Susan Lee, Rocky Allen, Tanya Lee, Jacob Dozier, Amanda Wickline, Christopher Krauss; and eight great grandchildren, Johnathan Lee, Ben Holcombe, Lauren Wickline, Matthew Wickline, Noah Dozier, Chloe Weikle, Stella Dozier, and Levi Waters; and three siblings, Roy Dozier, Gladys Meggs, and William Dozier. He also leaves behind his special dog, Copper. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Community Hospice, Elizabeth City Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Stewart Manning and staff, and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. In honoring his wishes no funeral service will be held. Always Loved. Forever Missed. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Dozier family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .