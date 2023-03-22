Willie C. Sanderlin

Willie Clifton Sanderlin, age 92, of Camden, NC died on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Shawboro, NC on November 17, 1930 to the late Celius Charles Sanderlin and Nellie Ashley Sanderlin, he was the widower of Joyce Jones Sanderlin who preceded him in death in 2018. Mr. Sanderlin served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and was a Korean War Veteran. After active-duty service, he worked at the Ford Assembly Plant for forty-six years until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Meadows (Gene) of Tyner, NC and Sandra Darweesh (Raouf) of Raleigh, NC; two sons, Paul Sanderlin (Janet) of Winter Garden, FL and Wayne O’Neal (Nancy) of Mills River, NC; a sister, Florence Scaff (Marvin) of Moyock, NC; a brother, Allen Sanderlin (Ann) of Moyock, NC; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and his favorite cat, Fisher. He was predeceased by a son, Jerry Michael “Mike” Sanderlin; a sister, Gladys Harris; brothers, Raymond Sanderlin, Celius Sanderlin, Jr., and Edward Sanderlin. A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Pearl Street Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Rick Lowery officiating. Inurnment took place at West Lawn Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sanderlin family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
