Willie E. Vaughn 78, of Hertford, NC went home to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Willie E. Vaughn was born in Hertford, NC to the late Stephen and Beatrice Vaughn on December 5, 1942. He was married to the love of his life Annie B. Sutton Vaughn, aka “Sweet” for 58 years and to this union, five children were born. His life’s journey took him from Hertford, NC to Detroit, MI; to Brooklyn, NY; back to Hertford, NC; to Houston, TX and finally settling back in Hertford where he remained until demise. Starting at a young age, Willie developed his skill as an entrepreneur. He worked in fields helping his father provide for the family, honed his craft as a carpenter and became the owner of Vaughn’s Home Repair. He believed in staying busy by helping his family and fellow man. He had so much respect for people and unselfishly extended his hand by building ramps, renovating homes and so much more. He always strived to make life better for others. His passion to care for people steered him to accept the call to Pastor. Willie served as Pastor of Emmanuel Pentecostal Church for over 33 years where his mission was to train people to live a good Christian life. Like Jesus, he was a carpenter by trade, but called to serve and build the kingdom of God. Left with unforgettable memories: his loyal wife, Annie B. Sutton Vaughn; his children, Keith and Rita Vaughn, Sheryl Vaughn, Tammy Wynn and Lora and Archie Aples; Four grandchildren, KC and Terica Vaughn, Keisha and Michael Demarias, Tyler Vaughn and Kelli Wynn; three great grandchildren, Cameron, Aaliyah and Kingston Vaughn; daughter-in-law, Mattie Vaughn (wife of deceased son, Jeffrey Vaughn) and son-in-law, Keith Wynn; his siblings, Mary Stepney, Annie Taylor, Gail and Chris Hill, Ella Vaughn, Gilbert Vaughn, Venetia George, Michael and Lisa Vaughn, many sisters and brothers-in law on the Sutton side. He was dearly loved by a vast number of nieces, nephews, cousins and caring friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Walson Funeral Home In Charge, 723 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909.
