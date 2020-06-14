Willie Fonville
ELIZABETH CITY - Willie Fonville transitioned peacefully at home on June 10, 2020 in Elizabeth City, NC at the age of 81.
Willie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-one years, Elaine Lamb Fonville.
Willie leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Joan Fonville of Elizabeth City; son, David Fonville (Sau) of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren, Alton Cain, Jathiyah Fonville, Vanessa Fonville, Candice Fonville; one great-granddaughter, Tai Fonville; and one remaining sister, Mary Fonville Smith of Buffalo, New York. He will truly be missed.
Willie Fonville was born on March 26, 1939 in New Holland, NC (Hyde County) to Bulah and David Fonville. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, VA in 1957. Willie was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended A&T University in Greensboro, NC and graduated from Elizabeth City State University in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. For most of his career, Willie taught Chemistry at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, NC. He was a well known and popular teacher loved by all. Earlier in his career Willie previously taught Chemistry in Currituck County, NC. He always helped everyone he could and generously shared his many talents and skills. Willie Fonville was a distinguished member of the American Legion Linton J. Sutton Post 223 in Elizabeth City.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, no funeral services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date to honor Willie Fonville.
Beach-Rivers Funeral Service of Elizabeth City is assisting the Fonville family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.beachrivers.com.