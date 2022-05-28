Willie G. Burnham

Willie Gilbert Burnham, age 88, of South Mills, NC died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Camden County, NC on June 12, 1933 to the late Bennie Spence Burnham and Alice Eason Burnham, he served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. A member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in South Mills, he spent his lifetime farming his land. He loved bowling. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Claude F. Burnham and Emmett Randolph Burnham. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Norfolk Sentara Heart Hospital and Albemarle Home Care and Hospice. A special thanks to his caregivers, Anita Eason, Catherine Felton, and Essie Harrell. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mike Mizzelle officiating with military honors rendered. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice. 1507 N. Road Street, Suite # 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Burnham family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
