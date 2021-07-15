Willie Gray

Willie W. Gray
HERTFORD - Willie W. Gray, age 90, of Hertford, NC passed away at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was born in Pasquotank County, NC on September 28, 1930 and was the last surviving child of the late Dempsey and Elizabeth Gray. Willie spent part of his youth helping to raise his brother, David, and sister, Maude.
In his earlier adult life, "Uncle Wilbur", as he was better known to his nieces and nephews, spent time teaching them how to fish and enjoy the outdoors.
Willie loved the outdoors and spent his free time performing hobbies he loved: raising flowers, fishing, watching wildlife, and travelling eastern states in search of wildflowers and wild orchids.
Along with his many nieces, grand nieces, nephews, and grand nephews, he is survived by his adopted daughter, Melanie, and her two children.
Willie was preceded in death by his brothers, O'Brien, Edward, Joe, and David; and his sisters, Fannie, Annie, Nora, Dora, and Maude.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Boyce E. Porter officiating. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gray family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.