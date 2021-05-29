Our beloved, Willie Lee Owens, 79 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his residence. Life Celebration Service will take place on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Officiating. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: loving wife, Ethel Bowe Owens, of the home; two children, Timothy Owens (Pamela) of San Antonio, TX and Lolita McPherson of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Domonique Owens (Jeanette) of San Antonio, TX; Shanta McPherson of Norfolk, VA and Duronte Owens of San Antonio, TX; two great-grandchildren, Devin Owens of San Antonio, TX and Sean McPherson of Norfolk, VA; siblings, Shelton Owens (Poise) of Lumberton, NC, Frances Owens, David Owens (Margie), William Owens (Pamela) and Carolyn Turner (Vincent) all of Elizabeth City, NC; five in-laws, Deborah Turner (Rev. Linwood) of Elizabeth City, NC, Barry Price (Faye) of Winfall, NC, Tensie Gordon (Michael) of Elizabeth City, NC, Betty Owens of Charlotte, NC and Geraldine Owens of Jacksonville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.