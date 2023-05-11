Willie Mae (Wilson) Baldwin

Willie Mae Wilson Ward Baldwin, 90, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 in her daughter's home in Elizabeth City. Mrs. Baldwin was born in Currituck County on June 29, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Willie Edward and Victoria Spence Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Alan Ward, Sr. and Benjamin Harrison Baldwin; sisters, Victoria Wilson Berry and Shirley Wilson Cuthrell; a brother, Arthur Belmont Wilson; a step-daughter, Jan Edwards; and by a step-son, Gary Baldwin. A homemaker, she was an active member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church where she enjoyed fellowship in its Joy Club, sang in the choir, and had served in the nursery for 50 years. Surviving is her daughter, Brenda Ward Hester (husband, Jim); her son, Raymond Alan Ward, Jr., both of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Brittany and Graham White, Rachel Ward, and Andy Hester (wife, Amy); two great-granddaughters, Maddie and Olivia Hester; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Also surviving is Benjamin's daughter, Susan Long; and his grandchildren and their families. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Don Carter. Friends may visit with the family in the Adult Assembly Room immediately following the service on Thursday, and other times at Brenda and Jim's home, 403 Planter's Run, Elizabeth City. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
