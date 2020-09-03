Willie Curley " Weenie" Overton, Sr.

ELIZABETH CITY - Willie Curley " Weenie" Overton, Sr. entered eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, at 1:00 pm at the Beach Rivers Chapel. We ask that you please call the funeral home for attendance. The service will be live streamed from the website. Viewing will be Saturday from 4-7pm at Beach Rivers Funeral Home.

Willie is survived by: three daughters, Debbie Boyd, Wilma Bryant (Clinton), Anita Moore (David); five sons, Willie Overton. Jr, (Romell) ,Willis Overton, William Overton( Easter), Clifton Overton, and Garlin Lewis (Shaquoda); sisters, Vivian Hoskins, Barbara Williams; brothers, James Overton (Frances), Leon Overton ( Shirley);16 grandchildren,19 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; a special niece,Pearlie Bolton; special friend, Liz; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

