Willie Rountree, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Willie Rountree, Jr., 78 of Elizabeth City, NC departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery with Bishop Stairlon Gregory, officiating. The service will be streamed live on the funeral home website, www.mitchellcares.com.
Willie was the Eldest of 14 children. He is survived by his lovely wife of 55 years, Deloris P. Rountree of Elizabeth City, NC. He also leaves behind two sons, Harvey Rountree and his wife Veronica and Sterling Rountree of Waterbury, CT; his eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; He also leaves behind five brothers and seven sisters; eight in-laws, and host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Rountree family.