Willie Thomas Hughes departed his life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He leaves behind to cherish his memories with his wife of 49 years Coneal Hughes. Funeral Services will be Saturday, 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Beach River Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com. Beach River Funeral home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Hughes family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.