ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Willie Thomas entered eternal rest on February 1, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Health Center in Chesapeake, Va. He was the son of the late John Thomas and the late Cassie White Thomas and the husband of Janie Thomas of Elizabeth City, NC.
Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:00 noon at West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Kevin Lighty, Eulogist. A public walk-through viewing will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.
Along with his wife Janie, Willie leaves to cherish his memories 2 sons, Rev. Dr. Curtis M. Thomas, Newport News, Va. and Rev. Dr. Robert W. Thomas (Belinda), Elizabeth City, NC; 3 daughters, Patricia T. Spruill (Joseph) and Marlene T. Little (Herman) both of Elizabeth City, NC, Rev. Cloria T. Barnard, Chesapeake, Va.; 4 step-sons, Alvin Cullum, SC, Melvin Cullum and Randy Cullum both of Long Island, NY, George Griffin, Elizabeth City, NC; 1 step-daughter, Leslie Griffin, Elizabeth City, NC, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Willie had a special friend who was just like a son to him, his neighbor - Thomas.
