...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Willie Weeks, 95 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Faithway Church of Jesus with Bishop Nathaniel Woodward, Officiating. Interment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Masks are required. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife Rachel Poole Weeks of the home; one daughter, Valeria Sutton (Bishop Ernest) of Elizabeth City, NC; one son, Gailen Weeks of Elizabeth City, NC; ten grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Services are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
