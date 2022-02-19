Willie Weeks

ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Willie Weeks, 95 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Faithway Church of Jesus with Bishop Nathaniel Woodward, Officiating. Interment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Masks are required. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife Rachel Poole Weeks of the home; one daughter, Valeria Sutton (Bishop Ernest) of Elizabeth City, NC; one son, Gailen Weeks of Elizabeth City, NC; ten grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Services are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

