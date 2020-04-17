Willie Mae Wilson
HERTFORD - Willie Mae Wilson, 90 transitioned from this earthly life on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence.
Due to COVID-19 Life Celebration Services will take place for the family on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mother Wilson leaves to cherish her loving memories: eleven children, Vergener Butts (Martin) of Norfolk VA, Thelma Wilson of Hertford NC, Herbert Wilson (Dolly) of Hertford NC, Ernest Wilson (Audrey) of Paterson NJ, Loretta Wilson of Savannah Ga, Dannie Wilson (Elisa) of Macon Ga, Margaret Wilson of Hertford NC, Melvin Wilson (Clara) of Hertford NC, Kent Wilson (Nancy) of Elizabeth City NC, Tama Spellman (Gary) of Hertford NC, Tina Wilson (Emerick) of Hertford NC. Twenty-three grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. One brother, Alfred Skinner of Hertford NC and one sister, Ellen Wilson who preceded her in death. A host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. You may view the service livestream at www.mitchellcares.com. Arrangements are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.