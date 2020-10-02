Willis Byrum, Jr.

Willis Ray Byrum, Jr.
EDENTON - Willis Ray Byrum, Jr., 59, of 730 Rocky Hock Creek Road, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Duke University Medical Center, Durham.
Born on July 6, 1961 in Chowan County, he was the son of Frances Winslow Byrum of Edenton and the late Willis Ray Byrum, Sr. A farmer, he was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, the Chowan Hunting Club, and the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Penny Peele Byrum; and their sons, Cody Thomas Byrum and Connor Lloyd Byrum.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. With the situation of the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is planned and friends may visit with the family at the residence, or at the gravesite immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton, NC 27932.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .